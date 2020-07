Amenities

4522 Parkwood Square Available 08/05/20 Bluewater Bay convenience - Nice corner lot in Parkwood Square. Great split bedroom floor plan features formal dining room and eat in kitchen with island, gas stove (no refrigerator), cozy gas fireplace, screened back porch and large privacy fenced back yard. Conveniently located close to elementary school as well as shopping and dining. Owner will consider a pet under 50 pounds that is spayed/neutered and fully housebroken with a non refundable pet fee. Anyone 18 or over wishing to live in the property must fill out an application and be on the lease. Tenants required to carry renter's liability insurance while occupying the property



(RLNE5890926)