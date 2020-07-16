241 Inverrary Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNITURE OPTIONAL. Mediterranean stunner located in the highly sought after gated community of Calusa Bay. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen area is accented with travertine flooring, high ceilings and crown molding. The spacious Master retreat offers access to a private balcony, a large bath with garden tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. The second floor features two additional guest bedrooms, one with en-suite bath. The centrally located community offers a community pool and quick access to all the wonders of the Emerald Coast. Sorry no indoor smoking and no pets.