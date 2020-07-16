All apartments in Okaloosa County
241 Inverrary Drive
241 Inverrary Drive

241 Inverrary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32541

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNITURE OPTIONAL. Mediterranean stunner located in the highly sought after gated community of Calusa Bay. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The open concept living, dining, and kitchen area is accented with travertine flooring, high ceilings and crown molding. The spacious Master retreat offers access to a private balcony, a large bath with garden tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. The second floor features two additional guest bedrooms, one with en-suite bath. The centrally located community offers a community pool and quick access to all the wonders of the Emerald Coast. Sorry no indoor smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Inverrary Drive have any available units?
241 Inverrary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 241 Inverrary Drive have?
Some of 241 Inverrary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Inverrary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 Inverrary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Inverrary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 Inverrary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 241 Inverrary Drive offers parking.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Inverrary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 241 Inverrary Drive has a pool.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 Inverrary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Inverrary Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Inverrary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Inverrary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
