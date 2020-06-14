Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odessa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17010 TORVEST COURT
17010 Torvest Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2010 sqft
This gorgeous single story home has lots of charm. This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage delivers 2,010 square feet of living space, Walk into the foyer and you are greeted with high vaulted ceiling and an open-concept.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3554 Pickerell Place
3554 Pickerell Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2500 sqft
EXQUISITE LONGLEAF HOME Surrounded by conservation and a half-acre fishing pond this unbelievably special property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2500 square feet of living space over two floors designed with extra windows to reveal

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3083 HEART PINE AVENUE
3083 Heart Pine Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2767 sqft
Popular Sheridan floor plan by MI Homes available for rent 7/1/2020. This 3 BD, 2.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Odessa, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odessa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

