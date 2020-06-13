/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
44 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
4 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
864 sqft
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.
Similar Pages
Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOdessa 3 BedroomsOdessa Accessible Apartments
Odessa Apartments with BalconyOdessa Apartments with GarageOdessa Apartments with GymOdessa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOdessa Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL