All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309

1710 Villa Capri Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1710 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Tuscano at Suncoast

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with a great view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have any available units?
1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
Is 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 offer parking?
No, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 309 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdessa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odessa Apartments with ParkingOdessa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Odessa Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College