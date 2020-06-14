Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Odessa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Tuscano at Suncoast
1 Unit Available
1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308
1410 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4522 Tubular Run
4522 Tubular Run, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2334 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION - Built in 2019!!! This Maryland model by Lennar offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18761 BURNDALL COURT
18761 Burndall Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2441 sqft
CUL-DE-SAC HOME - ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOORING on the first floor. Attractive LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR leads you into the entry foyer. Off to the left is a formal living area and an arched opening into the formal dining room.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.
Results within 10 miles of Odessa
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
5 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
30 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Odessa, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Odessa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

