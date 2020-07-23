All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 1610 Raena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
1610 Raena Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 AM

1610 Raena Drive

1610 Raena Drive · (813) 517-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1610 Raena Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Tuscano at Suncoast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
See the Video Property Tour

Resort Style Living, very nice 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 868 SF Condo is located on the 3rd floor in the gated community of Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings. The kitchen has breakfast bar, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Combined living and dining area. Bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has large vanity with garden tub and shower combo. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Hugh patio with views of the pond and 2 storage closets. Great community amenities include two swimming pools with a walk in children?s pool, full fitness center, sauna, BBQ grill area, business center, media room and access to the Suncoast Trail. Easy access to the Suncoast / Veterans Expressway and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Association application process will take about 10 business days.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Raena Drive have any available units?
1610 Raena Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1610 Raena Drive have?
Some of 1610 Raena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Raena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Raena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Raena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Raena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Raena Drive offer parking?
No, 1610 Raena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Raena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Raena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Raena Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1610 Raena Drive has a pool.
Does 1610 Raena Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Raena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Raena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Raena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Raena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Raena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1610 Raena Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdessa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odessa Apartments with ParkingOdessa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Odessa Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity