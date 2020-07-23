1610 Raena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room sauna

Resort Style Living, very nice 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 868 SF Condo is located on the 3rd floor in the gated community of Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings. The kitchen has breakfast bar, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Combined living and dining area. Bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has large vanity with garden tub and shower combo. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Hugh patio with views of the pond and 2 storage closets. Great community amenities include two swimming pools with a walk in children?s pool, full fitness center, sauna, BBQ grill area, business center, media room and access to the Suncoast Trail. Easy access to the Suncoast / Veterans Expressway and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Association application process will take about 10 business days.



