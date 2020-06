Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Really nice upgraded condo. First floor (no stairs!), granite countertops, stainless appliances, screened in patio! Nice touches with lighting, plumbing fixures and upgraded flooring.



This is a 2 bedroom, each with a full bath plus a 1/2 bath. Built in desk, large galley style kitchen, full size washer and dryer. Lots of storage throughout and a big, screened in patio perfect to enjoy our Florida winters!