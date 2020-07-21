All apartments in Odessa
1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303
1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303

1429 Villa Capri Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Tuscano at Suncoast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
*SPECIAL PRICE* This unit is usually $1400 but is reduced by either one month's rent or 10% off each month for a 1 year lease.

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath corner unit (nice light!) Family room is tiled, patio is screened in, and the 3rd bedroom has double glass French doors making for a nice bedroom or office.

Full size washer and dryer, not just hook ups.

None of the utilities are included in the rent. Add $75/mo to rent for 400 mbps internet and TV package including HBO and Showtime.

Pets are allowed with a refundable pet deposit. Limit 2. Dogs must be less than 60 lbs and there are breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have any available units?
1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have?
Some of 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 offer parking?
No, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
