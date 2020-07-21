1429 Villa Capri Cir., Unit 303

Amenities

*SPECIAL PRICE* This unit is usually $1400 but is reduced by either one month's rent or 10% off each month for a 1 year lease.



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath corner unit (nice light!) Family room is tiled, patio is screened in, and the 3rd bedroom has double glass French doors making for a nice bedroom or office.



Full size washer and dryer, not just hook ups.



None of the utilities are included in the rent. Add $75/mo to rent for 400 mbps internet and TV package including HBO and Showtime.



Pets are allowed with a refundable pet deposit. Limit 2. Dogs must be less than 60 lbs and there are breed restrictions.