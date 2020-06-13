/
/
ocean breeze park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Ocean Breeze Park, FL📍
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Breeze Park
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2235 NE Rustic Place
2235 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Charming duplex available for annual lease in Fishermans Haven. Tiled throughout with large bonus room off of the family room. Close to beaches, shopping, markets, and downtown Jensen Beach.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3544 NE Sandra Drive
3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2121 NE Park street Park Street NE
2121 Park Street, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
275 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted ceilings, walls, trim, and doors. New exterior doors. New air conditioning units. Tile floors throughout. Nicely tiled bathrooms. Completely new kitchen cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Breeze Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ocean Breeze Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Ocean Breeze Park area include Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocean Breeze Park from include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, and Wellington.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL
Stuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL