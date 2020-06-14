Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocala
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocala renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
3 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$699
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4060 SW 47th Ave
4060 Southwest 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1604 sqft
Cimarron House FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 296939 2010 4/2/2 1604sf in Cimarron of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room with wood floors and screened lanai overlooking private fenced backyard with western exposure for nice evening sunsets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5633 NW 27TH PLACE
5633 Northwest 27th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4455 NW 78th Avenue
4455 Northwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2325 sqft
4455 NW 78th Avenue (Golden HIlls) - This 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 car garage home built in 1980, features approximately 2,325 sq. feet of living space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9980 SW 2ND AVENUE
9980 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Marion County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4323 sqft
FIRST, LAST and SECURITY REQUIRED ($8100). BRING THE ANIMALS. EXECUTIVE RENTAL. SHADY ROAD! NO HOA! ZONED AG! DETACHED RV GARAGE WITH SEP 1/1 APT. ON 2.31 ACRES CLOSE TO OCALA HORSE PARK & GREENWAY TRAILS! DEAD END ROAD BACKS UP TO CLASSIC OAKS FARM.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13120 Sw 49th Ave
13120 SW 49th Ave, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1758 sqft
Nice Family home near Marion Oaks Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Liberty Middle School in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9768 SW 95th LOOP
9768 Southwest 95th Loop, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
If you are looking for elegant, upscale living in a rental home THIS home is for you as it features upgrades galore & it's only a few years old.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ocala, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocala renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcala 3 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with Garage
Ocala Apartments with GymOcala Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Apartments with PoolOcala Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Furnished ApartmentsOcala Luxury PlacesOcala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College