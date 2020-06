Amenities

4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH. HOME FEATURES SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, OPEN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM, DOUBLE SINK IN MASTER BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET, SCREENED BACK PORCH, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER, TWO CAR GARAGE, COMMUNITY CENTER WITH POOL, CLUB HOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, AND TENNIS COURTS.



NO PETS!!!



HOME IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON MARCH 1ST.



Application fee is $50 per adult. One month's rent and one month's security due upon signing lease. Additional security deposit may be required based on credit report, criminal background, and rental history.



