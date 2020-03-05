All apartments in Ocala
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS

4031 Southwest 57th Avenue · (352) 547-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4031 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS · Avail. Jul 5

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY GREAT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. Great 3/2 home with extra den/4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Eat - in kitchen is open to family room with large breakfast bar, 42' upgraded wood cabinets. Family room features triple sliding doors that lead out to a large screened porch and vinyl fenced yard. Ceiling fans in most rooms, carpet and large 16' tiles throughout. Community pool and amenities. Only 1 small pet is allowed 25 lbs or less with a non refundable pet fee of $200.AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. PLEASE EMAIL US FOR FASTER RESPONSE.

(RLNE5851894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have any available units?
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have?
Some of 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS currently offering any rent specials?
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS is pet friendly.
Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS offer parking?
No, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS does not offer parking.
Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have a pool?
Yes, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS has a pool.
Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have accessible units?
No, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS does not have units with dishwashers.

