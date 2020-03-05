Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan carpet

4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY GREAT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. Great 3/2 home with extra den/4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Eat - in kitchen is open to family room with large breakfast bar, 42' upgraded wood cabinets. Family room features triple sliding doors that lead out to a large screened porch and vinyl fenced yard. Ceiling fans in most rooms, carpet and large 16' tiles throughout. Community pool and amenities. Only 1 small pet is allowed 25 lbs or less with a non refundable pet fee of $200.AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. PLEASE EMAIL US FOR FASTER RESPONSE.



(RLNE5851894)