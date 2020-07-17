2227 S PINE AVENUE

Amenities

1/1 Apartment, second floor unit with balcony. 614 living square footage. Nice size bedroom and living room. Central air and heat. Close to dining and hospitals. Includes garbage, lawn care and water. No washer/dryer hook-up. APPLIANCES: refrigerator and stove. SCHOOLS: Shady Hill Elementary, Osceola Middle, Forest High and South Ocala Elementary. UTILITIES: City of Ocala. NO PETS OR SECTION 8. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT rent sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes are rented "AS IS"