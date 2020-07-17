1822 Southwest 6th Street

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All utilities included! This 3/2 duplex is conveniently located to schools and shopping in SW Ocala. Shared back yard is fenced.

Unit is tiled throughout for easy maintenance! Currently advertising Unit A of a duplex. Utilities (electricity, water, sewer, and gas) are included in the rent!



Pets considered on a case by case basis by the property owner; we do have breed restrictions. All pets must be on the rental application, and if accepted there is a nonrefundable $200 pet fee per pet. If you need more information about our pet policy, please contact us. If there is a service animal or ESA please contact the property manager to submit appropriate documentation.



Please Note: We do not advertise on Craigslist.org. If you see this house advertised on craigslist.org it is a scam. 1 year lease minimum. All adults over the age of 18 must submit rental application. $50 application fee is required.

Contact us to schedule a showing.