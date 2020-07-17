All apartments in Ocala
Location

1822 Southwest 6th Street, Ocala, FL 34471

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All utilities included! This 3/2 duplex is conveniently located to schools and shopping in SW Ocala. Shared back yard is fenced.
Unit is tiled throughout for easy maintenance! Currently advertising Unit A of a duplex. Utilities (electricity, water, sewer, and gas) are included in the rent!

Pets considered on a case by case basis by the property owner; we do have breed restrictions. All pets must be on the rental application, and if accepted there is a nonrefundable $200 pet fee per pet. If you need more information about our pet policy, please contact us. If there is a service animal or ESA please contact the property manager to submit appropriate documentation.

Please Note: We do not advertise on Craigslist.org. If you see this house advertised on craigslist.org it is a scam. 1 year lease minimum. All adults over the age of 18 must submit rental application. $50 application fee is required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have any available units?
1822 Southwest 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocala, FL.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
Is 1822 Southwest 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Southwest 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Southwest 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Southwest 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Southwest 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Southwest 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
