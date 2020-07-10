/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
218 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5550 PGA BOULEVARD
5550 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1206 sqft
2nd floor condo with easy access to I-4, schools, shopping areas, Disney, and other attractions. Brand new appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
4 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
3621 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath in Gated Community - This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE
2327 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
979 sqft
Resort Style living, Nice property, not carpet at all, Stanley still appliances, granite counter-tops, First floor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2370 Grand Central Pkwy
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609 Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3615 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3615 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3615 Conroy Rd - Unit 637 Mosaic @ Millenia Available 08/07/20 2 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE4248230)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4
2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1457 sqft
3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3741 Conroy Rd
3741 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
648 sqft
3741 Conroy Rd - Unit 2724 Available 09/05/20 One Bed in Gated Community - Text or call Jeanine at 407-506-6572 for showing. Thank you! (RLNE3311595)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5112 Park Central Drive #631
5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
874 sqft
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4575 S. Texas Avenue Unit 101
4575 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Central Orlando ground floor condo in gated community - Ground floor unit. Tile floors fresh paint, kitchen appliances with washer and dryer. Private and safe and only ten minutes to downtown Orlando.
