All apartments in Oak Hill
Find more places like 139 Randle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hill, FL
/
139 Randle Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

139 Randle Ave

139 Randle Avenue · (386) 423-2189 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

139 Randle Avenue, Oak Hill, FL 32759
Indian Harbor Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 Randle Ave · Avail. Sep 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
139 Randle Ave Available 09/15/20 BEST FISHING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR! OAK HILL - 2BR 2BA FOR RENT - Do you like to Fish? Fisherman & Boaters Paradise! The Best fishing just out your back door with easy access to Intracoastal Waterway/Mosquito Lagoon. Fish off your own private dock and 50' of canal front. Located in Indian Harbor Estates on dead end street. 2BR 2BA concrete block home with fresh paint inside & out, new vinyl plank flooring, new blinds, new metal roof, breakfast bar in kitchen, large pantry / storage in nice sized utility room, brand new dock, deep 50'x180' lot, plenty of room for boat/RV storage. Keep your boat on your own property, in yard or in the water! Boat Ramp within minutes from the house right at River Breeze Park. Storage shed with electric. Lawn Care Included in your rent. Come Enjoy paradise. Long Term Rental, Unfurnished. Call for details and pricing. Call Marcia or Tina to schedule showing 386-423-2189

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Randle Ave have any available units?
139 Randle Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 Randle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
139 Randle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Randle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Randle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 139 Randle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 139 Randle Ave does offer parking.
Does 139 Randle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Randle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Randle Ave have a pool?
No, 139 Randle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 139 Randle Ave have accessible units?
No, 139 Randle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Randle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Randle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Randle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Randle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 139 Randle Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLPonce Inlet, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLTitusville, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLDeltona, FLBithlo, FLPort St. John, FLHolly Hill, FLWedgefield, FLDeLand, FLUniversity, FLOrange City, FLDeBary, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity