Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

139 Randle Ave Available 09/15/20 BEST FISHING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR! OAK HILL - 2BR 2BA FOR RENT - Do you like to Fish? Fisherman & Boaters Paradise! The Best fishing just out your back door with easy access to Intracoastal Waterway/Mosquito Lagoon. Fish off your own private dock and 50' of canal front. Located in Indian Harbor Estates on dead end street. 2BR 2BA concrete block home with fresh paint inside & out, new vinyl plank flooring, new blinds, new metal roof, breakfast bar in kitchen, large pantry / storage in nice sized utility room, brand new dock, deep 50'x180' lot, plenty of room for boat/RV storage. Keep your boat on your own property, in yard or in the water! Boat Ramp within minutes from the house right at River Breeze Park. Storage shed with electric. Lawn Care Included in your rent. Come Enjoy paradise. Long Term Rental, Unfurnished. Call for details and pricing. Call Marcia or Tina to schedule showing 386-423-2189



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5307492)