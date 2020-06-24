All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

16302 W Course Dr

16302 West Course Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16302 West Course Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Home with a Golf Course View - Located in a phenomenal school district, this golf course community home, situated on an over sized lot, is ready to become yours! Complete with an open concept kitchen, security system, brand new roof, screened in back porch, separate laundry room, 2 car garage, large family and living room, and updated baths, this home has everything you could ever want. Meticulously clean, all that's needed to make it complete are some new renters!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3239351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16302 W Course Dr have any available units?
16302 W Course Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16302 W Course Dr have?
Some of 16302 W Course Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16302 W Course Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16302 W Course Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16302 W Course Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16302 W Course Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16302 W Course Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16302 W Course Dr offers parking.
Does 16302 W Course Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16302 W Course Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16302 W Course Dr have a pool?
No, 16302 W Course Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16302 W Course Dr have accessible units?
No, 16302 W Course Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16302 W Course Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16302 W Course Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16302 W Course Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16302 W Course Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
