16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W

Amenities
Beautiful Villa with a Golf Course view! Tranquil views of the fairway on Hole #9 of the Northdale Golf & Tennis Club. Sit on the screened in lanai and enjoy this wonderful Florida weather. The unit is located just across the street from the community pool. Expansive open living/dining space featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both Bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Custom closets in the master and second bedroom as well. A/C is less than 2 years old and the HOA covers exterior grounds maintenance. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity! Currently occupied by a tenant with a move out date of June 3rd, 2019.