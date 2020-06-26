16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful Villa with a Golf Course view! Tranquil views of the fairway on Hole #9 of the Northdale Golf & Tennis Club. Sit on the screened in lanai and enjoy this wonderful Florida weather. The unit is located just across the street from the community pool. Expansive open living/dining space featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both Bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Custom closets in the master and second bedroom as well. A/C is less than 2 years old and the HOA covers exterior grounds maintenance. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity! Currently occupied by a tenant with a move out date of June 3rd, 2019.