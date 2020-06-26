All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W

16224 Rambling Vine Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

16224 Rambling Vine Drive West, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Villa with a Golf Course view! Tranquil views of the fairway on Hole #9 of the Northdale Golf & Tennis Club. Sit on the screened in lanai and enjoy this wonderful Florida weather. The unit is located just across the street from the community pool. Expansive open living/dining space featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both Bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Custom closets in the master and second bedroom as well. A/C is less than 2 years old and the HOA covers exterior grounds maintenance. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity! Currently occupied by a tenant with a move out date of June 3rd, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have any available units?
16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have?
Some of 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16224 RAMBLING VINE DRIVE W has units with air conditioning.
