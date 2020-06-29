All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE

15913 Marshfield Drive · No Longer Available
Northdale
Location

15913 Marshfield Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a two car garage. The home has a great layout with a split bedroom plan and wood burning fireplace in the great room. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Brand new wood-looking ceramic tile in the entire house! Spacious screened patio that looks over a nice sized fenced yard with water views. Amazing schools (including Steinbrenner High) and close to shopping, restaurants and the Veterans Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
