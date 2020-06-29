15913 MARSHFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a two car garage. The home has a great layout with a split bedroom plan and wood burning fireplace in the great room. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Brand new wood-looking ceramic tile in the entire house! Spacious screened patio that looks over a nice sized fenced yard with water views. Amazing schools (including Steinbrenner High) and close to shopping, restaurants and the Veterans Expressway.