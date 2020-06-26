15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two-story home with a lot of upgraded offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and 2 car garage. Open floor plan. High ceiling.

All bedrooms have carpet and located upstairs. Ceramic tile and laminate through out the first floors. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New flooring. New stainless steel appliances. New blinds. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and glass shower enclosure. Pond view in the back yard. Great schools. Close to shops, restaurants, Citrus Park Mall, Veteran Express Way, Tampa International Airport...