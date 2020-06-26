All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE
15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE

15303 Lake Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15303 Lake Bella Vista Drive, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story home with a lot of upgraded offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and 2 car garage. Open floor plan. High ceiling.
All bedrooms have carpet and located upstairs. Ceramic tile and laminate through out the first floors. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New flooring. New stainless steel appliances. New blinds. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and glass shower enclosure. Pond view in the back yard. Great schools. Close to shops, restaurants, Citrus Park Mall, Veteran Express Way, Tampa International Airport...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15303 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
