All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE

15302 Lake Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15302 Lake Bella Vista Drive, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4BR/2BA/2CAR Carrollwood home located in a newer and quiet neighborhood, with a four-season sun room, this 2700 total sq.ft. home features newer painting inside and outside, formal living and dining room; an open eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel Samsung gas range, Samsung french door fridge, and Bosch dishwasher for gourmet cooking. An over-sized family room, with double sliding doors lead to a Florida sun room w/ windows and screens, and all fenced in backyard. Vaulted cathedral ceiling, engineered rich wood floor throughout the living area and bedrooms; split floor plan w/ expansive Master bedroom, double vanity bathrooms, and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Wood and tile flooring throughout, new paint, new window treatment, this worry-free low maintenance home provides you comfortable Florida living and is centrally located in an excellent school district, only minutes away to Veterans, Dale Mabry Hwy, shopping and restaurants. A great home for family any size! The home is available for March 1st occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg