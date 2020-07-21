15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4BR/2BA/2CAR Carrollwood home located in a newer and quiet neighborhood, with a four-season sun room, this 2700 total sq.ft. home features newer painting inside and outside, formal living and dining room; an open eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel Samsung gas range, Samsung french door fridge, and Bosch dishwasher for gourmet cooking. An over-sized family room, with double sliding doors lead to a Florida sun room w/ windows and screens, and all fenced in backyard. Vaulted cathedral ceiling, engineered rich wood floor throughout the living area and bedrooms; split floor plan w/ expansive Master bedroom, double vanity bathrooms, and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Wood and tile flooring throughout, new paint, new window treatment, this worry-free low maintenance home provides you comfortable Florida living and is centrally located in an excellent school district, only minutes away to Veterans, Dale Mabry Hwy, shopping and restaurants. A great home for family any size! The home is available for March 1st occupancy.