15302 LAKE BELLA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities
Gorgeous 4BR/2BA/2CAR Carrollwood home located in a newer and quiet neighborhood, with a four-season sun room, this 2700 total sq.ft. home features newer painting inside and outside, formal living and dining room; an open eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel Samsung gas range, Samsung french door fridge, and Bosch dishwasher for gourmet cooking. An over-sized family room, with double sliding doors lead to a Florida sun room w/ windows and screens, and all fenced in backyard. Vaulted cathedral ceiling, engineered rich wood floor throughout the living area and bedrooms; split floor plan w/ expansive Master bedroom, double vanity bathrooms, and inside utility room with washer/dryer. Wood and tile flooring throughout, new paint, new window treatment, this worry-free low maintenance home provides you comfortable Florida living and is centrally located in an excellent school district, only minutes away to Veterans, Dale Mabry Hwy, shopping and restaurants. A great home for family any size! The home is available for March 1st occupancy.