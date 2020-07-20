All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE

15108 Brushwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15108 Brushwood Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION.....CITRUS CARROLLWOOD AEREA,BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, GREAT DISTRICT SCHOOLS,3 BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CABINETS WITH ENOUGH STORAGE SPACE,CERAMIC TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, FIREPLACE, CATEDRAL CEILING, AND FENCE BACKYARD FOR FAMILY REUNIONS.
There is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7 We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg