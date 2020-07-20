15108 BRUSHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION.....CITRUS CARROLLWOOD AEREA,BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, GREAT DISTRICT SCHOOLS,3 BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE WITH CABINETS WITH ENOUGH STORAGE SPACE,CERAMIC TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, FIREPLACE, CATEDRAL CEILING, AND FENCE BACKYARD FOR FAMILY REUNIONS.

There is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7 We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.