Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 PM

33 Apartments for rent in North Weeki Wachee, FL with balconies

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
9314 French Quarters Circle
9314 French Quarters Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath spacious home with Den. Plenty of sunlight. Screened porch off back of house. Located in Glen Lakes - a gated community.
Results within 1 mile of North Weeki Wachee

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Weeki Wachee

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2/1 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7270 Pond Cir
7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.

1 of 26

Last updated June 2 at 07:43 PM
1 Unit Available
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1489 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1230 Channing Avenue
1230 Channing Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.

1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4391 1st Isle Drive
4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1340 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Ramada Street
5518 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2389 Dubois Avenue
2389 Dubois Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1781 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in North Weeki Wachee, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Weeki Wachee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

