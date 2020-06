Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in North Sarasota FOR RENT. CORNER UNIT in a gated community with 1,713 sq ft 3 beds 2.5 baths and plenty of storage. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Ceramic tiles throughout the entire first floor. Laundry room in second floor with washer & dryer included. You'll absolutely love all the space and brightness of this end unit! Just in time to move in and spend your summer in the beautiful community pool with a spa. Fans will be installed in the living room and every bedroom. As a bonus, this home also has a screened in lanai with additional storage and gas grills are allowed. Don't delay, come see it today!!! Rent includes exterior maintenance and basic cable. Easy application and quick approval process.