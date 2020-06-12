/
2 bedroom apartments
118 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of North River Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
290 SE Kitching Circle
290 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
The Estates at Stuart is a luxury gated condominium community with numerous amenities including a pool, exercise facility, billiard room, tot lot and children's playroom. This second floor unit has vaulted ceilings and crown molding.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 SW Hideaway Pl
13 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
HIDEAWAY UNIT 13 - Property Id: 120290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120290 Property Id 120290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829845)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2526 SW Danbury Lane
2526 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
