860 NW 10th Ter 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 1 bedroom in North River Shores



Location! Location!, Location! Large 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in master closet, etc. The building has coin operated laundry room for just 4 units and each apartment has its own storage locker. Located just North of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.



$1,150.00/ month



Call Walter H. Foohs Properties, Inc. for showings and details at 772/334-7368

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295401

No Dogs Allowed



