Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

860 NW 10th Ter 1

860 Northwest 10th Terrace · (772) 334-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 Northwest 10th Terrace, North River Shores, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 1 bedroom in North River Shores - Property Id: 295401

Location! Location!, Location! Large 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in master closet, etc. The building has coin operated laundry room for just 4 units and each apartment has its own storage locker. Located just North of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

$1,150.00/ month

Call Walter H. Foohs Properties, Inc. for showings and details at 772/334-7368
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295401
Property Id 295401

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have any available units?
860 NW 10th Ter 1 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have?
Some of 860 NW 10th Ter 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 NW 10th Ter 1 currently offering any rent specials?
860 NW 10th Ter 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 NW 10th Ter 1 pet-friendly?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North River Shores.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 offer parking?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 does not offer parking.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have a pool?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 does not have a pool.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have accessible units?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 NW 10th Ter 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 NW 10th Ter 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
