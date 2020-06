Amenities

some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Great Waterfront off season turnkey rental in Yachtmans Cove in Riverbend. Not available January-March 2021.

Two bedrooms each with its own bath, split floor plan with screened lanai overlooking the canal that leads out to the river. Great location less than 10 minutes to downtown Fort Myers for dining, shopping, entertainment and special events. Grocery shopping is only minutes away. I-75 is 5 minutes east of Riverbend. Available beginning in April 2020 - December 2020. Basic cable and internet included in rate. Electric up to $100 per month also included in rate. Rental rate is for 1 person. Each additional person is $300.00