Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
75 CANARY PALM CT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

75 CANARY PALM CT

75 Canary Palm Court · No Longer Available
Location

75 Canary Palm Court, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome backing to a preserve and located on a cul-de-sac. ZONED FOR ST. JOHNS COUNTY TOP-RATED SCHOOLS. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast bar. Open concept with combination family/dining area. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Screened porch. 1 car attached garage with paver driveway. Lawn care is provided so that you have time to enjoy all the Nocatee amenities that you will have access to. Don't miss your chance at a maintenance free Nocatee rental. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have any available units?
75 CANARY PALM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 75 CANARY PALM CT have?
Some of 75 CANARY PALM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 CANARY PALM CT currently offering any rent specials?
75 CANARY PALM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 CANARY PALM CT pet-friendly?
No, 75 CANARY PALM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT offer parking?
Yes, 75 CANARY PALM CT offers parking.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 CANARY PALM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have a pool?
Yes, 75 CANARY PALM CT has a pool.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have accessible units?
No, 75 CANARY PALM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 CANARY PALM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 CANARY PALM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 CANARY PALM CT does not have units with air conditioning.

