75 CANARY PALM CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome backing to a preserve and located on a cul-de-sac. ZONED FOR ST. JOHNS COUNTY TOP-RATED SCHOOLS. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast bar. Open concept with combination family/dining area. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Screened porch. 1 car attached garage with paver driveway. Lawn care is provided so that you have time to enjoy all the Nocatee amenities that you will have access to. Don't miss your chance at a maintenance free Nocatee rental. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE!