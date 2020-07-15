48 Howland Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home In GreenLeaf Village Nocatee!

This home boosts almost 1800 sq ft of spacious floor plan. Large master suite with master bath offering relaxing garden tub, walk in shower and double vanities. Large walk in closets are a plus!. The other bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and are located on the opposite side of the home from the master bedroom. 2nd bathroom has a shower and tub combo and accented with tiled floors. The kitchen, dining room and living room are all connected and open space. Kitchen offers prep island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Dining room living room combo is large. The home has beautiful wood plank porcelain tile flooring throughout mixed with ceramic in the baths. Enter the backyard paradise through the double sliding doors into the private, covered patio that leads out to the 2 level outdoor patio. This home also has a 2 car garage.



