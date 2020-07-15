All apartments in Nocatee
Nocatee, FL
48 Howland Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:05 PM

48 Howland Drive

48 Howland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

48 Howland Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home In GreenLeaf Village Nocatee!
This home boosts almost 1800 sq ft of spacious floor plan. Large master suite with master bath offering relaxing garden tub, walk in shower and double vanities. Large walk in closets are a plus!. The other bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and are located on the opposite side of the home from the master bedroom. 2nd bathroom has a shower and tub combo and accented with tiled floors. The kitchen, dining room and living room are all connected and open space. Kitchen offers prep island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Dining room living room combo is large. The home has beautiful wood plank porcelain tile flooring throughout mixed with ceramic in the baths. Enter the backyard paradise through the double sliding doors into the private, covered patio that leads out to the 2 level outdoor patio. This home also has a 2 car garage.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

