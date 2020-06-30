44 WESTON CIR

Amenities
Welcome to The Enclave in Nocatee. This RENTAL is available on a long-term lease and is walking distance to the Nocatee Splash Park, the Nocatee Town Center & Publix! If you are looking for one of those ''Cute & Cosey'' Enclave homes you see when driving to the grocery...here we are! This 2 bedroom + study one story cottage offers an open floor plan Kitchen to Family Room w/2 car rear entry garage. Sitting on a corner lot the house is across the street from a green belt area and just steps away from the Neighborhood Park. AVAILABLE April 1. ONE PET PERMITTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. Located just 10+ minutes to PVBeach shopping & the Ocean!.