All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 44 WESTON CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
44 WESTON CIR
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

44 WESTON CIR

44 Weston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

44 Weston Circle, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to The Enclave in Nocatee. This RENTAL is available on a long-term lease and is walking distance to the Nocatee Splash Park, the Nocatee Town Center & Publix! If you are looking for one of those ''Cute & Cosey'' Enclave homes you see when driving to the grocery...here we are! This 2 bedroom + study one story cottage offers an open floor plan Kitchen to Family Room w/2 car rear entry garage. Sitting on a corner lot the house is across the street from a green belt area and just steps away from the Neighborhood Park. AVAILABLE April 1. ONE PET PERMITTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. Located just 10+ minutes to PVBeach shopping & the Ocean!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 WESTON CIR have any available units?
44 WESTON CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 44 WESTON CIR have?
Some of 44 WESTON CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 WESTON CIR currently offering any rent specials?
44 WESTON CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 WESTON CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 WESTON CIR is pet friendly.
Does 44 WESTON CIR offer parking?
Yes, 44 WESTON CIR offers parking.
Does 44 WESTON CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 WESTON CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 WESTON CIR have a pool?
No, 44 WESTON CIR does not have a pool.
Does 44 WESTON CIR have accessible units?
No, 44 WESTON CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 44 WESTON CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 WESTON CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 WESTON CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 WESTON CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville