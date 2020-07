Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

For Rent in LAKESIDE NOCATEE, Available Jan. 15th, St Johns County Schools! 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 Baths, Plus Family room, Separate Dining or Living room, FIRST FLOOR OWNERS Suite, and Second Floor BONUS room too! Spacious 10 foot ceilings on First Floor. Screened-In LANAI, and outdoor fire-pit area. WALK to TOWN CENTER Shopping, and Enjoy ALL the Nocatee Amenities and Recreation! Lawn care and washer/dryer are included too! Owner is licensed real estate agent.