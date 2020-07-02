All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

42 CHARTER CIR

42 Charter Circle · No Longer Available
Location

42 Charter Circle, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE MAY 5th, 2020**This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is a newer home, built in 2013! This home has a cute Key West bungalow feel to it. There is a nice enclosed side yard with covered patio and 2 car garage. This home is an end unit as well. As you walk out your front door you are in a large courtyard area. Upon entering the home you have beautiful laminate wood flooring and an open concept floorplan! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove and large island! Kitchen opens up to the living room and dining areas! Good size master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! W/D included. Lawncare is also included!This homes is a must see. Call NEST FINDERS today to schedule a showing!1 small pet is permi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 CHARTER CIR have any available units?
42 CHARTER CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 42 CHARTER CIR have?
Some of 42 CHARTER CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 CHARTER CIR currently offering any rent specials?
42 CHARTER CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 CHARTER CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 CHARTER CIR is pet friendly.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR offer parking?
Yes, 42 CHARTER CIR offers parking.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 CHARTER CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR have a pool?
No, 42 CHARTER CIR does not have a pool.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR have accessible units?
No, 42 CHARTER CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 CHARTER CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 CHARTER CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 CHARTER CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

