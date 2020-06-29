203 SOUTHERN OAK DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Twenty Mile at Nocatee! This beautiful home was built in 2015 and features over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Nicely appointed kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built in wine cooler/refrigerator. Separate formal dining room (or den) with plantation shutters. Dining area also located next to the kitchen. Nice master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. This home also has a screened in patio and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Lawncare is included. Pets are welcomed.