Nocatee, FL
203 SOUTHERN OAK DR
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

203 SOUTHERN OAK DR

203 Southern Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Southern Oak Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Twenty Mile at Nocatee! This beautiful home was built in 2015 and features over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Nicely appointed kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built in wine cooler/refrigerator. Separate formal dining room (or den) with plantation shutters. Dining area also located next to the kitchen. Nice master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. This home also has a screened in patio and 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included. Lawncare is included. Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have any available units?
203 SOUTHERN OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have?
Some of 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
203 SOUTHERN OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR is pet friendly.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR offers parking.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have a pool?
No, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 SOUTHERN OAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
