18 Portside Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

18 Portside Ave

18 Portside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18 Portside Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Beautiful 4B/3B plus office single family house for rent in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee - Toll Brothers brand new water front property for rent in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee. Great Schools! State of the Art amenities include Coastal oaks club house, tennis courts,childrens play ground, beach volley ball, picnic area and much more. Off 4 Bedroom 3 bath plus office,loft and retreat area. Over 3500 sq ft. Upscale kitchen w/granite counters, gas range. 24" tiled foyer,living, kitchen and formal dining space. 2nd floor spacious game/ media/bonus room with a bedroom with full bath and suitable for kids and inlaws or guests. Master suite has a beautiful water view with a large walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath. Pavered drive way. Comes with all kitchen appliances and washer dryer connect. Cul de sac house. Pets are welcome but weight restrictions apply(40lbs or less) and requires home owners approval.
Tenant to maintain the lawn.

$50/ adult application fee
$125 lease processing fee.
$250/ pet fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2051892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
