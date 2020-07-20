18 Portside Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/3B plus office single family house for rent in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee - Toll Brothers brand new water front property for rent in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee. Great Schools! State of the Art amenities include Coastal oaks club house, tennis courts,childrens play ground, beach volley ball, picnic area and much more. Off 4 Bedroom 3 bath plus office,loft and retreat area. Over 3500 sq ft. Upscale kitchen w/granite counters, gas range. 24" tiled foyer,living, kitchen and formal dining space. 2nd floor spacious game/ media/bonus room with a bedroom with full bath and suitable for kids and inlaws or guests. Master suite has a beautiful water view with a large walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath. Pavered drive way. Comes with all kitchen appliances and washer dryer connect. Cul de sac house. Pets are welcome but weight restrictions apply(40lbs or less) and requires home owners approval.

Tenant to maintain the lawn.



$50/ adult application fee

$125 lease processing fee.

$250/ pet fee



No Cats Allowed



