1708 DARTMOOR LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home is currently occupied and should be available by the beginning of May 2019. Secure this home for your family.Home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, separate formal living and dining rooms, open floor plan concept with fire place, eating-in kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom, large walking closet, jack & jill bathroom, large and fenced backyard, new carpet in formal living and dining rooms, ceramic tiles, and more. Most of the bedrooms have wood floors. Most of the kitchen appliances are new. Application is available online on solstice realty.net's website.