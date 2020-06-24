All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1708 DARTMOOR LN

1708 Dartmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Dartmoor Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home is currently occupied and should be available by the beginning of May 2019. Secure this home for your family.Home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, separate formal living and dining rooms, open floor plan concept with fire place, eating-in kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom, large walking closet, jack & jill bathroom, large and fenced backyard, new carpet in formal living and dining rooms, ceramic tiles, and more. Most of the bedrooms have wood floors. Most of the kitchen appliances are new. Application is available online on solstice realty.net's website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have any available units?
1708 DARTMOOR LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have?
Some of 1708 DARTMOOR LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 DARTMOOR LN currently offering any rent specials?
1708 DARTMOOR LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 DARTMOOR LN pet-friendly?
No, 1708 DARTMOOR LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN offer parking?
Yes, 1708 DARTMOOR LN offers parking.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 DARTMOOR LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have a pool?
Yes, 1708 DARTMOOR LN has a pool.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have accessible units?
No, 1708 DARTMOOR LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 DARTMOOR LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 DARTMOOR LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 DARTMOOR LN does not have units with air conditioning.
