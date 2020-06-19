160 MAGNOLIA CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY - Water Front & Nature View Townhouse RentalFreshly painted and fully loaded model like options, granite, wood like tiles throughout, crown molding, spectacular dining room with lake and nature view, stainless steel appliances, half bath. Tank-less water heater, gas range, central air, and water softener included. Screened in lanai and paved overlooking the lake and nature. Backyard with extra large paved porch. Two-car garage epoxied and sealed, with storage overhead.Wood stairs leading to a large loft, master bedroom with tray ceiling overlooking the gorgeous lake and nature, granite countertop, framed mirror, frameless shower, washer and gas dryer. Full access to ALL Nocatee Amenities! Landscape and maintenance worry free!