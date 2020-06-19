All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:48 AM

160 MAGNOLIA CREEK

160 Magnolia Creek Walk · (904) 654-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY - Water Front & Nature View Townhouse RentalFreshly painted and fully loaded model like options, granite, wood like tiles throughout, crown molding, spectacular dining room with lake and nature view, stainless steel appliances, half bath. Tank-less water heater, gas range, central air, and water softener included. Screened in lanai and paved overlooking the lake and nature. Backyard with extra large paved porch. Two-car garage epoxied and sealed, with storage overhead.Wood stairs leading to a large loft, master bedroom with tray ceiling overlooking the gorgeous lake and nature, granite countertop, framed mirror, frameless shower, washer and gas dryer. Full access to ALL Nocatee Amenities! Landscape and maintenance worry free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have any available units?
160 MAGNOLIA CREEK has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have?
Some of 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
160 MAGNOLIA CREEK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK does offer parking.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK has a pool.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have accessible units?
No, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 MAGNOLIA CREEK has units with air conditioning.
