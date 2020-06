Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks, playgrounds, nature trails and so much more. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, custom interior paint, covered patio with preserve views and MANY MORE‼️‼️‼️ Minutes away from the beaches, shopping and MORE‼️