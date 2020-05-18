All apartments in New Port Richey East
Find more places like 7910 Edinburgh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey East, FL
/
7910 Edinburgh Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:55 PM

7910 Edinburgh Drive

7910 Edinburgh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey East
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7910 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Ridgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have any available units?
7910 Edinburgh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 7910 Edinburgh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Edinburgh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Edinburgh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 Edinburgh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive offer parking?
No, 7910 Edinburgh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Edinburgh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7910 Edinburgh Drive has a pool.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have accessible units?
No, 7910 Edinburgh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Edinburgh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 Edinburgh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 Edinburgh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with Parking
New Port Richey East Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Port Richey East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College