New Port Richey East, FL
7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE

7818 Foxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7818 Foxwood Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1,322 square foot 3BR/2BA home located in Magnolia Valley area of New Port Richey. Features include formal dining and living rooms; recently replaced AC and appliances: carpet and ceramic tile flooring; air conditioned, enclosed Florida Room/Lanai; covered front porch; ceiling fans; 1 car garage washer/dryer and much more. Nicely landscaped property provides the perfect Florida setting. Centrally located near all major thoroughfares makes all of Tampa Bay a short ride in any direction. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, beaches and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
