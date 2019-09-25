7818 FOXWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 1,322 square foot 3BR/2BA home located in Magnolia Valley area of New Port Richey. Features include formal dining and living rooms; recently replaced AC and appliances: carpet and ceramic tile flooring; air conditioned, enclosed Florida Room/Lanai; covered front porch; ceiling fans; 1 car garage washer/dryer and much more. Nicely landscaped property provides the perfect Florida setting. Centrally located near all major thoroughfares makes all of Tampa Bay a short ride in any direction. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, beaches and shopping.