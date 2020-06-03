All apartments in New Port Richey East
7512 Bramblewood Drive

7512 Bramblewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7512 Bramblewood Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34668
Orchid Lake Village East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has it all! Starting with it's perfectly manicured lawn and landscaping giving it a warm welcoming as you enter the property! Interior opens up in the entry way that features a mirrored wall. Around to you left you have the kitchen which is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast nook, granite counter tops, wonderful cabinet space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Adjacent, is the open living room/dining room which has tiled flooring as well, breakfast bar looking into the kitchen and fireplace. Master bedroom is roomy with it's nice sized closet and full bath with vanity sink and standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room, elongated screened in lanai, two car garage with sliding screen attachment.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have any available units?
7512 Bramblewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have?
Some of 7512 Bramblewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7512 Bramblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Bramblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Bramblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7512 Bramblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7512 Bramblewood Drive offers parking.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Bramblewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 7512 Bramblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7512 Bramblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7512 Bramblewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7512 Bramblewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7512 Bramblewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
