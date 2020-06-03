7512 Bramblewood Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has it all! Starting with it's perfectly manicured lawn and landscaping giving it a warm welcoming as you enter the property! Interior opens up in the entry way that features a mirrored wall. Around to you left you have the kitchen which is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast nook, granite counter tops, wonderful cabinet space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Adjacent, is the open living room/dining room which has tiled flooring as well, breakfast bar looking into the kitchen and fireplace. Master bedroom is roomy with it's nice sized closet and full bath with vanity sink and standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility room, elongated screened in lanai, two car garage with sliding screen attachment.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.