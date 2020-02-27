All apartments in New Port Richey East
Find more places like 7109 KIRSCH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey East, FL
/
7109 KIRSCH COURT
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

7109 KIRSCH COURT

7109 Kirsch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey East
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Brandywine Condo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location.
The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements.
The HOA fee is included in the rent. The complex has a nice pool, which is part of your Lease.
Your Lease also includes basic cable and trash pick up and exterior maintenance, which includes care of the yard. Tenant will pay
the electric and water and Internet.
This condo is convenient to shopping and restaurants.
There will be a HOA application approval, cost $50 & Tenant Application for $35.
Call for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have any available units?
7109 KIRSCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have?
Some of 7109 KIRSCH COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 KIRSCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7109 KIRSCH COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 KIRSCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7109 KIRSCH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT offer parking?
No, 7109 KIRSCH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 KIRSCH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7109 KIRSCH COURT has a pool.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 7109 KIRSCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 KIRSCH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 KIRSCH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 KIRSCH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with Parking
New Port Richey East Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Port Richey East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College