7109 KIRSCH COURT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location.

The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements.

The HOA fee is included in the rent. The complex has a nice pool, which is part of your Lease.

Your Lease also includes basic cable and trash pick up and exterior maintenance, which includes care of the yard. Tenant will pay

the electric and water and Internet.

This condo is convenient to shopping and restaurants.

There will be a HOA application approval, cost $50 & Tenant Application for $35.

Call for a showing.