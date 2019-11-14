6926 Lingo Court

Amenities

***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

Enjoy this 4BR 2 BA freshly painted home that awaits a new family! Sunny eat-in kitchen w/appliances and large island that opens to the family room for great for entertaining, plus a bright Florida room. This gorgeous home has ceramic tile and wood laminate floors throughout, perfect for easy maintenance, hurry this home is a must-see! Have fun at nearby James E Gray Preserve, and Robert K Reese Memorial Park. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Lakewood Villas

High school: Gulf High School

Middle school: Gulf Middle School

Elementary school: Cotee River Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1974

