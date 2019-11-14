All apartments in New Port Richey East
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

6926 Lingo Court

6926 Lingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

6926 Lingo Court, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease
Enjoy this 4BR 2 BA freshly painted home that awaits a new family! Sunny eat-in kitchen w/appliances and large island that opens to the family room for great for entertaining, plus a bright Florida room. This gorgeous home has ceramic tile and wood laminate floors throughout, perfect for easy maintenance, hurry this home is a must-see! Have fun at nearby James E Gray Preserve, and Robert K Reese Memorial Park. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Lakewood Villas
High school: Gulf High School
Middle school: Gulf Middle School
Elementary school: Cotee River Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 Lingo Court have any available units?
6926 Lingo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
Is 6926 Lingo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6926 Lingo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 Lingo Court pet-friendly?
No, 6926 Lingo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey East.
Does 6926 Lingo Court offer parking?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not offer parking.
Does 6926 Lingo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 Lingo Court have a pool?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not have a pool.
Does 6926 Lingo Court have accessible units?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 Lingo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6926 Lingo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6926 Lingo Court does not have units with air conditioning.

