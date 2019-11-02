5703 Calla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Home - COMPLETELY REMODELED! A MUST SEE! Immaculate and cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath with new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and sink, new tiled shower, new roof, new paint, new appliances (fridge and stove) and new window treatments. Large fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Nice quiet neighborhood near schools, shopping, the beach and US-19. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Call SOON - WILL RENT QUICKLY! Looking for long-term tenant with no evictions, 3 x's rent to income. Credit check required. Non-smoking property.



Rent = $925

Security Deposit = $925

Pets with approval and additional monthly fee.



Call 951.708.6012 to schedule a viewing. More details/photos can be seen at: www.LNLconsult.com or call 951.708.6012 with questions.



