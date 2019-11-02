All apartments in New Port Richey East
Find more places like 5703 Calla Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey East, FL
/
5703 Calla Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

5703 Calla Dr

5703 Calla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey East
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5703 Calla Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
East Gate Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Home - COMPLETELY REMODELED! A MUST SEE! Immaculate and cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath with new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and sink, new tiled shower, new roof, new paint, new appliances (fridge and stove) and new window treatments. Large fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Nice quiet neighborhood near schools, shopping, the beach and US-19. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Call SOON - WILL RENT QUICKLY! Looking for long-term tenant with no evictions, 3 x's rent to income. Credit check required. Non-smoking property.

Rent = $925
Security Deposit = $925
Pets with approval and additional monthly fee.

Call 951.708.6012 to schedule a viewing. More details/photos can be seen at: www.LNLconsult.com or call 951.708.6012 with questions.

(RLNE4011835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Calla Dr have any available units?
5703 Calla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 5703 Calla Dr have?
Some of 5703 Calla Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Calla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Calla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Calla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Calla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Calla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Calla Dr offers parking.
Does 5703 Calla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Calla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Calla Dr have a pool?
No, 5703 Calla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Calla Dr have accessible units?
No, 5703 Calla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Calla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 Calla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Calla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 Calla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New Port Richey East Apartments with GarageNew Port Richey East Apartments with Parking
New Port Richey East Apartments with PoolNew Port Richey East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Port Richey East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College