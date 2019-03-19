All apartments in Neptune Beach
Neptune Beach, FL
728 OCEAN FRONT
728 OCEAN FRONT

728 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

728 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool table
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Wake up to an amazing sunrise each day! Modern oceanfront home only 4 blocks to the Beaches Town Center. Entertainment loft (billiards/ping pong table) & ocean views from every level. Bring your SUP, surf board, kayak and bike - you can walk right out your back door & be at the beach in seconds. Walk to restaurants, shops, Starbucks, yoga & more! $4500/mo if rented 7 months+; $5,500/mo if rented 30 days-6 mo; tenant pays all utilities; one dog under 25 lbs allowed w/dep; owner will consider renting unfurnished for add'l fee to move/store furniture. **PLEASE: Do not walk onto property without an appointment**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
728 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 728 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 728 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
728 OCEAN FRONT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 OCEAN FRONT is pet friendly.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
No, 728 OCEAN FRONT does not offer parking.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 OCEAN FRONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 728 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 728 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 OCEAN FRONT has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 OCEAN FRONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with air conditioning.
