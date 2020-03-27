2002 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

Summer Monthly rental available in this exquisitely update townhouse in Neptune Beach on the ocean. Tri-level townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 car garage on ground level. Main level has 1 bedroom, bath and kitchen, living and dining room with oceanfront balcony. Third level has sitting area/sleeper sofa and roof top balcony. This townhouse will sleep 10 total and is available as a 30 day minimum rental. Great for winter retreats, corporate relocation etc..Rate will vary based on season and length of stay.