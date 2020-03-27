All apartments in Neptune Beach
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

2002 OCEAN FRONT

2002 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2002 1st Street North, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summer Monthly rental available in this exquisitely update townhouse in Neptune Beach on the ocean. Tri-level townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 car garage on ground level. Main level has 1 bedroom, bath and kitchen, living and dining room with oceanfront balcony. Third level has sitting area/sleeper sofa and roof top balcony. This townhouse will sleep 10 total and is available as a 30 day minimum rental. Great for winter retreats, corporate relocation etc..Rate will vary based on season and length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
2002 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 2002 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
2002 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 2002 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 2002 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 OCEAN FRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
No, 2002 OCEAN FRONT does not have a pool.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 2002 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 OCEAN FRONT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 OCEAN FRONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with air conditioning.
