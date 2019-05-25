All apartments in Nassau Village-Ratliff
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

44143 Green Meadows LN

44143 Green Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

44143 Green Meadows Lane, Nassau Village-Ratliff, FL 32011
Nassau Village-Ratliff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Serene Living in Callahan - Come See this entire COMPLEX! This Property entails a Main House, a Secondary House, and a Huge Pole Barn with a Loft!

Main House: Features attached 2 car garage, 4 bed, 2 full bath, kitchen has a breakfast bar and all kitchen appliances included. The GIANT Screened in porch out back over looking the serene private pond is the perfect place to have your coffee in the morning!
The secondary house is a smaller version of the main house also with an enormous screened in patio out back and features one bedroom and one full bath. The kitchen appliances are also included in this one and it comes with interior washer and dryer hook up. The pole barn is the perfect place to store all your items/vehicles/equipment! Side driveway is suitable for RV parking and still keeps the main driveway clear for your regular vehicles.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4902844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

