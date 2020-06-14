Apartment List
81 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Naranja renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
3 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
15410 SW 284th St
15410 Southwest 284th Street, Leisure City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 2/2 Unit completely renovated !! Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile floor, new kitchen, bathrooms and new AC unit. Centrally located near major expressways and Baptist Hospital in Homestead.
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

1 Unit Available
970 NE 33rd Ter
970 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedrooms 2 baths condo on second floor. Located in the beautiful Monterrey at Malibu Bay. Near shopping centers, Homestead hospital, restaurants and schools. Close to the Turnpike, within minutes from the Florida Keys. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.

1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.

1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.

Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.

Oasis
1 Unit Available
648 SE 32nd Ave
648 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Oasis
1 Unit Available
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23747 SW 117th Pl
23747 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 2 story townhouse in beautiful Silver Palms community. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Tiled throughout on 1st floor. New flooring on stairs and all 2nd floor. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Naranja, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Naranja renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

