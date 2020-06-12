/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14223 SW 272nd Ln
14223 Southwest 272nd Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN HOMESTEAD AT MANDARIN LAKES, A QUIET COMMUNITY IN NARANJA AREA. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER. EASY ACCESS TO FLORIDA TURNPIKE. EASY TO SHOW!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
24055 SW 108th Ave
24055 Southwest 108th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Delightful townhouse on scenic lake community. Spacious interior layout with indoor laundry area, open kitchen, tiled downstairs. Move in ready and fast HOA approval. Walking distance from schools and supermarket shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2307 NE 42 CIR
2307 Northeast 42nd Circle, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
2307 Marbella Cove - 3 Bed 3 bath available July 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362088)
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1677 SE 27th Ct 107
1677 Southeast 27th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This property has tile flooring throughout the entire house including bedrooms. All bedrooms have new tiles.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 42 Ave 940
940 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF WATERSTONE. Property features tiled through out the first floor and wood on the stairs and second floor. Great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
19220 Southwest 319th Street
19220 Southwest 319th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1238 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Homestead, FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2870 Dunwoodie Place
2870 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1980 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
3760 Northeast 9th Court
3760 Northeast 9th Court, Homestead, FL
3760 Northeast 9th Court, Homestead, FL 33033 - 5 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. An amazing 5 bedroom 3.
