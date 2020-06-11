All apartments in Naples Park
Find more places like 671 94th Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples Park, FL
/
671 94th Ave N.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

671 94th Ave N.

671 94th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY

Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun . Plenty of extra room is offered with multiple sitting areas inside and out. Entertain by the fenced in private pool or hit the beach just minutes away. This home is located just a bike ride from beaches, shopping, parks, popular restaurants, theaters and entertainment… zoom in on the above map to view icons for all the local businesses; read menus, get movie times, discounts and more.
Location, location, location! Just a short bike/drive and you're at Vanderbilt Beach, or one of Collier County's Boat Launches, 3-4 minute ride to Delnor-Wiggins State Park…noted as one of Florida's finest. Being on the west side of 41 makes reaching these destinations and others such a breeze. The beauty and amenities of Naples have everything you could want in a vacation destination. Our home makes it easy to enjoy it all. We hope to see you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 94th Ave N. have any available units?
671 94th Ave N. has a unit available for $6,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 94th Ave N. have?
Some of 671 94th Ave N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 94th Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
671 94th Ave N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 94th Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 671 94th Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 671 94th Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 671 94th Ave N. does offer parking.
Does 671 94th Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 94th Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 94th Ave N. have a pool?
Yes, 671 94th Ave N. has a pool.
Does 671 94th Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 671 94th Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 671 94th Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 94th Ave N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 94th Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 671 94th Ave N. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 671 94th Ave N.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Naples Park 2 BedroomsNaples Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Naples Park 3 BedroomsNaples Park Apartments with Parking
Naples Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Three Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity