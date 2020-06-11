671 94th Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY



Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun . Plenty of extra room is offered with multiple sitting areas inside and out. Entertain by the fenced in private pool or hit the beach just minutes away. This home is located just a bike ride from beaches, shopping, parks, popular restaurants, theaters and entertainment… zoom in on the above map to view icons for all the local businesses; read menus, get movie times, discounts and more.

Location, location, location! Just a short bike/drive and you're at Vanderbilt Beach, or one of Collier County's Boat Launches, 3-4 minute ride to Delnor-Wiggins State Park…noted as one of Florida's finest. Being on the west side of 41 makes reaching these destinations and others such a breeze. The beauty and amenities of Naples have everything you could want in a vacation destination. Our home makes it easy to enjoy it all. We hope to see you soon!